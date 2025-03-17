What is KubeVirt? How does it migrate VMware workloads to Kubernetes?

There are many different types of abstractions used in modern IT deployments. While it’s still possible to run applications on bare metal, that approach doesn’t fully optimize hardware utilization. That’s where virtualization comes in. With virtualization, one physical piece of hardware can be abstracted or ‘virtualized’ to enable more workloads to run.

Modern virtualization isn’t just about abstracting any one single piece of hardware, but also about abstracting larger clusters in cloud deployments. There are many different ways of doing virtualization in the cloud, and among the most common approaches is to use the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. A container is a type of virtualization that is different from a virtual machine (VM).

Prior to the advent of Kubernetes, one of the most popular ways for organizations to deploy virtualization was with VMs, more often than not using technology from VMware.