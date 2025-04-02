Linux Foundation Networking shares new AI projects, milestone releases

The Linux Foundation’s networking division (LF Networking) is continuing to grow both its mandate and project roster in 2025.

At the Open Networking & Edge Summit in London, which is co-located with the Kubecon conference, LF Networking detailed an ambitious strategic roadmap that emphasizes the convergence of open source, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native technologies as the foundation for next-generation networking infrastructure.

As part of the roadmap, a pair of open-source networking projects were announced that will bring new AI capabilities. Project Salus is a responsible AI toolkit, while Essedum is an AI framework for networking applications. LF Networking also announced the CAMARA Spring25 Meta-Release advancing the open-source telecom-focused platform.