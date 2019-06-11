IoT devices are proliferating on corporate networks, gathering data that enables organizations to make smarter business decisions, improve productivity and help avoid costly equipment failures, but there is one big downside – security of the internet of things remains a problem.

It makes sense, then, for enterprises to try to spot vulnerabilities in the IoT gear in their networks before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

To help this along, Network World and Pluralsight have teamed up to present a free course, Ethical Hacking: Hacking the Internet of Things, that provides IT pros with skills they need to protect their network infrastructure.

Taught by Dale Meredith, a certified ethical hacker, the course describes the communication models IoT devices use and the architectures and protocols, according to the course description. That is augmented by a look at the threats IoT devices can pose if not managed properly, and “you'll also learn about how to choose a manufacturer whose goals are also to protect your networks.”