10 HCI startups bucking the consolidation trend

The rapidly growing hyperconverged infrastructure industry – IDC says converged-systems revenue grew 14.8 percent year-over-year in the last quarter of 2018 – is starting to consolidate, with tech giants HPE, Juniper Networks, Cisco and Red Hat all buying promising HCI startups.

But there remains a strong group of young, independent companies focused on HCI and surrounding technologies that has attracted big financial investment.

The 10 hot startups selected here has pulled down nearly half a billion dollars in venture capital, and that includes one that hasn’t yet disclosed details of its funding.

These startups are developing everything from full-stack HCI to scale-out NVMe, and from HCI for containerized environments to memory converged infrastructure. It’s a safe bet that at least a few of them will be coming to a data center near you very soon.

Apeiron Data Systems

Year founded: 2013