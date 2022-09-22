Nvidia strikes AI consulting deals with Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be all the rage, but it's still slow to be deployed. The learning curve is steep, there are few people with adequate AI experience, and the rules of governance are unclear.

That explains Gartner's 2020 statistic that only 53% of AI pilot programs actually make it to deployment. The tools and experience needed are just not there for the average IT shop, especially a smaller enterprise.

Nvidia is looking to change that with a pair of AI-related alliances with consulting giants Deloitte and Booz Allen Hamilton. Both deals are designed to help companies plot AI strategies and gain access to Nvidia technology and expertise.

Deloitte and Nvidia already have an alliance, and this is an expansion of it. Deloitte’s consultants will have access to the Nvidia AI and Nvidia Omniverse enterprise platforms to help clients build and deploy a wide range of AI applications, including edge AI, speech AI, recommender systems, chatbots, cybersecurity, digital twins and more.

Additionally, Nvidia DGX A100 systems are available through Deloitte’s Center for AI Computing for building and testing AI applications.

“Building on our relationship with Nvidia, we are bringing together our top talent pool and deep AI experience with the power of Nvidia AI and Omniverse platforms to help clients accelerate the development of AI-fueled solutions,” said Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO of Deloitte US, in a statement.

Separately, Nvidia and enterprise consulting firm Booz Allen announced they are partnering to deliver AI-enabled cybersecurity built on Nvidia’s Morpheus platform, an open-source, scalable, GPU-accelerated, security processing framework. It's designed to inspect network traffic in real-time and flag anomalies while addressing any potential threats.

The latest release of Morpheus includes updates to pre-built workflows, including new visualization capabilities for digital fingerprinting and sensitive information detection. The new solution announced with Booz Allen is based on this latest version of Morpheus.

Called Cyber Precog, the Booz Allen-developed software platform is designed to provide mission-relevant AI models and modular pipelines for rapid deployment at the edge. Using the Nvidia GPUs, Cyber Precog can ingest data 300x the rate of CPUs, while boosting AI training by 32x and AI inference by 24x, the companies claim.