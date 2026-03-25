Meshery 1.0 debuts, offering new layer of control for cloud-native infrastructure

What Meshery does

Despite its name, Meshery is not a service mesh tool. Calcote said the project has spent years trying to shake “that explicit and restrictive connotation.” Service mesh was one early use case handled through adapters, but the platform was always built to manage anything that can be described in Kubernetes terms. Calcote said the intent from the start is to be something of a cloud management platform.

In practical terms, Meshery gives engineering teams a shared workspace to design, visualize, and operate Kubernetes-based infrastructure. Rather than working directly against YAML files or Helm charts, teams work with visual representations of their infrastructure inside a component called Kanvas. The visual layout is semantically meaningful: components, their relationships and their configurations are all represented as a connected diagram rather than disconnected text files.

The core unit is a design, a YAML or JSON document representing declarative infrastructure intent. It functions similarly to a shared document in a collaborative editing tool. Teams can leave comments and record architectural decisions inside a design, giving new team members context on why particular configuration choices were made. Kanvas shipped in two forms with v1.0. Kanvas Designer, now generally available, is a drag-and-drop interface for building and modifying infrastructure designs. Kanvas Operator, currently in beta, provides a real-time live view of running clusters for SRE and platform teams.