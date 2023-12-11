Americas

by Michael Cooney
Fortinet brings AI help to enterprise security teams manage threats

Dec 11, 20233 mins
Fortinet Advisor aims to help customers respond to threats more quickly

Fortinet has joined the growing list of enterprise networking players to add an AI-based assistant to help customers fight off cybersecurity threats.

The vendor has added Fortinet Advisor, a Generative AI-based assistant, a natural language package it says will help security operations teams make more informed decisions, respond to threats faster s well as  simplify routine and complex tasks.

The Advisor will be available as part of Fortinet's security information and event management platform,  FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR, Fortinet's security orchestration, automation, and response offering.

Most security teams face two serious challenges:  the volume of alerts that demand time to identify, prioritize, investigate, and remediate and  this volume can overwhelm staff already strained by the industry-wide cyber skill shortage, wrote David Finger, Fortinet's director of product marketing in a blog about the new Advisor.

The second is the growing number of sophisticated attacks that evade detection by utilizing legitimate credentials, devices, or services coopted for malicious purposes. New attacks also utilize multi-stage processes that are difficult to see using security tools that don't work together as an integrated system or provide a consolidated view.

"This is where Generative AI's interactive, natural language interaction can significantly improve security operations effectiveness by making events, alerts, and incidents easier to understand and translate natural language requests into the technical queries required to execute complex database queries and automatically build rich reports," Finger stated.

Fortinet Advisor lets SecOps teams directly interact with AI systems to enhance threat detection, analysis, and response, generate reports, build playbooks, and remediate vulnerable and compromised systems, Finger stated.

Advisor expands Fortinet's AI portfolio which includes FortiAIOps, FortiEDR, FortiNDR, and FortiAnalyzer.

Most recently Fortinet added two high-speed, next generation firewalls designed to protect data center assets that feature support for the vendor's AI-Powered Security Services, which blend AI and machine-learning technologies to make customers aware of cyber threats and act on protecting resources much more quickly, Fortinet stated.

Fortinet also joins a growing list of vendors including Cisco, Juniper, Extreme, Arista and others to offer an AI-based assistant aimed at helping enterprise customers better assess security situations, eliminate errors and automate complex tasks.

Most recently Cisco added an AI Assistant for Security that will first be implemented as part of the vendor’s cloud-based Firewall Management Center and Cisco Defense Orchestrator services. Cisco's Firewall Management Center is a centralized platform for configuring, monitoring, troubleshooting and controlling Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewalls. The orchestrator platform lets customers centrally manage, control and automate security policies across multiple cloud-native security systems.

Among the goals of these AI assistants are to reduce the time it takes for customers to respond to potential threats and simplify the entire security process.

Michael Cooney is a Senior Editor with Network World who has written about the IT world for more than 25 years.

