Fortinet brings AI help to enterprise security teams manage threats

Fortinet has joined the growing list of enterprise networking players to add an AI-based assistant to help customers fight off cybersecurity threats.

The vendor has added Fortinet Advisor, a Generative AI-based assistant, a natural language package it says will help security operations teams make more informed decisions, respond to threats faster s well as simplify routine and complex tasks.

The Advisor will be available as part of Fortinet's security information and event management platform, FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR, Fortinet's security orchestration, automation, and response offering.

Most security teams face two serious challenges: the volume of alerts that demand time to identify, prioritize, investigate, and remediate and this volume can overwhelm staff already strained by the industry-wide cyber skill shortage, wrote David Finger, Fortinet's director of product marketing in a blog about the new Advisor.

The second is the growing number of sophisticated attacks that evade detection by utilizing legitimate credentials, devices, or services coopted for malicious purposes. New attacks also utilize multi-stage processes that are difficult to see using security tools that don't work together as an integrated system or provide a consolidated view.

"This is where Generative AI's interactive, natural language interaction can significantly improve security operations effectiveness by making events, alerts, and incidents easier to understand and translate natural language requests into the technical queries required to execute complex database queries and automatically build rich reports," Finger stated.