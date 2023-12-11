Fortinet brings AI help to enterprise security teams manage threats

Fortinet has joined the growing list of enterprise networking players to add an AI-based assistant to help customers fight off cybersecurity threats.\n\nThe vendor has added Fortinet Advisor, a Generative AI-based assistant, a natural language package it says will help security operations teams make more informed decisions, respond to threats faster s well as simplify routine and complex tasks.\n\nThe Advisor will be available as part of Fortinet\u2019s security information and event management platform, FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR, Fortinet\u2019s security orchestration, automation, and response offering.\n\nMost security teams face two serious challenges: the volume of alerts that demand time to identify, prioritize, investigate, and remediate and this volume can overwhelm staff already strained by the industry-wide cyber skill shortage, wrote David Finger, Fortinet\u2019s director of product marketing in a blog about the new Advisor.\n\nThe second is the growing number of sophisticated attacks that evade detection by utilizing legitimate credentials, devices, or services coopted for malicious purposes. New attacks also utilize multi-stage processes that are difficult to see using security tools that don\u2019t work together as an integrated system or provide a consolidated view.\n\n\u201cThis is where Generative AI\u2019s interactive, natural language interaction can significantly improve security operations effectiveness by making events, alerts, and incidents easier to understand and translate natural language requests into the technical queries required to execute complex database queries and automatically build rich reports,\u201d Finger stated.\n\nFortinet Advisor lets SecOps teams directly interact with AI systems to enhance threat detection, analysis, and response, generate reports, build playbooks, and remediate vulnerable and compromised systems, Finger stated.\n\nAdvisor expands Fortinet\u2019s AI portfolio which includes FortiAIOps, FortiEDR, FortiNDR, and FortiAnalyzer.\n\nMost recently Fortinet added two high-speed, next generation firewalls designed to protect data center assets that feature support for the vendor\u2019s AI-Powered Security Services, which blend AI and machine-learning technologies to make customers aware of cyber threats and act on protecting resources much more quickly, Fortinet stated.\n\nFortinet also joins a growing list of vendors including Cisco, Juniper, Extreme, Arista and others to offer an AI-based assistant aimed at helping enterprise customers better assess security situations, eliminate errors and automate complex tasks.\n\nMost recently Cisco added an AI Assistant for Security that will first be implemented as part of the vendor's cloud-based Firewall Management Center and Cisco Defense Orchestrator services. Cisco\u2019s Firewall Management Center is a centralized platform for configuring, monitoring, troubleshooting and controlling Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewalls. The orchestrator platform lets customers centrally manage, control and automate security policies across multiple cloud-native security systems.\n\nAmong the goals of these AI assistants are to reduce the time it takes for customers to respond to potential threats and simplify the entire security process.