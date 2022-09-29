Highest paid IT certifications pay $130K+

Cloud expertise dominates the most in-demand tech skills for enterprises today, according to Skillsoft.

The digital-learning company released its 2022 list of top-paying IT certifications, and AWS certs accounted for five of the 15 slots. Two Google Cloud Platform (GCP) certs and one Microsoft Azure cert also made the list.

The continuing value of cloud certifications isn’t surprising, but what’s noteworthy is a shift toward multi-cloud skills, said Michael Yoo, customer market leader for Skillsoft’s technology and developer portfolio. “The increase in importance of Google Cloud and multi-cloud certifications—not just AWS and Azure—speaks to the growing fraction of enterprises that now rely on more than one cloud computing platform.”

Skillsoft’s list isn’t entirely cloud-centric certifications, however. Three of the top-paying IT certifications fall into the domain of network and systems architects:

Nutanix Certified Professional-Multicloud Infrastructure (NCP-MCI)

VMware Certified Professional-Data Center Virtualization (VCP-DCV)

Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Enterprise

The ubiquity of digital transformation efforts is driving demand for tech skills across the board, Yoo said. “The fact that cloud computing (and by extension networking and virtualization) is at the heart of most of those digital transformations accounts for the patterns we see in certifications,” he said.

Nutanix certification emphasizes multi-cloud infrastructure

The NCP-MCI cert is aimed at validating a person’s ability to complete routine tasks, including deploying and managing virtual infrastructure components, performing operational maintenance tasks, and initiating disaster recovery, according to Nutanix, which offers cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions. Knowledge objectives include managing Nutanix storage clusters, configuring networking and network security, configuring and remediating system alerts, and managing VM deployment and configuration.

Nutanix’s professional-level Multicloud Infrastructure certification can command an average salary of $147,169.68, according to Skillsoft. The average number of certifications that someone with an NCP-MCI cert has is seven, and the average age of a VCP-DCV holder is 40. Among the survey respondents who have an NCP-MCI, 65% earned it within the past year. A likely job role for these cert holders is a systems architect, and a popular cross-certification for them is the VCP-DCV, Skillsoft reports.

VMware certifies data-center virtualization prowess

The VCP-DCV 2022 certification validates a person’s ability to implement, manage, and troubleshoot a vSphere infrastructure, according to VMware. There are five data-center virtualization certifications offered by VMware: one at the technical associate level, one professional level, two advanced professional certs, and one design expert.

Survey respondents with VMware’s professional-level Data Center Virtualization certification earn, on average, $138,349.17, according to Skillsoft. The average number of certifications that someone with a VCP-DCV cert has is nine, and the average age of a VCP-DCV holder is 41. Among the survey respondents who have a VCP-DCV, 75% earned it within the past year. A likely job role for these cert holders is a systems architect, and a popular cross-certification for them is the NCP-MCI.

Cisco’s CCNP Enterprise validates routing and switching expertise

Cisco’s network certification lineup underwent a major overhaul in 2020, and one of the big changes is that Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) certs now include specialization options. One of those specializations is CCNP Enterprise (formerly CCNP Routing and Switching), and that’s the cert that made Skillsoft’s ranking.

The core exam for CCNP Enterprise focuses on topics such as dual-stack (IPv4 and IPv6) architecture, virtualization, infrastructure, network assurance, security, and automation, according to Cisco. Concentration exams focus on topics such as network design, SD-WAN, wireless, and automation.

The average salary for someone with a CCNP Enterprise certification is $133,568.33, according to Skillsoft. The average number of certifications that someone with a CCNP Enterprise cert has is eight, and the average age of a CCNP Enterprise holder is 44. Among the survey respondents who have a CCNP Enterprise, 58% earned it within the past year. A likely job role for these cert holders is a network engineer, analyst or technician, and popular cross-certifications for them are CompTIA’s Security+ and Network+ certs.

Cybersecurity skills pay off

Three cybersecurity certifications also ranked among the most lucrative. ISACA’s Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and its Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certs made the list, along with (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Skillsoft’s 15 top-paying certifications

Salaries climb above $150,000 for some top-paying certifications, according to Skillsoft’s ranking. Here’s the full list of 15 top-paying certifications plus their average salaries:

AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Professional: $168,080.36

ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM): $162,347.07

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Professional Cloud Architect: $161,371.46

(ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP): $158,190.79

AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate: $155,019.97

AWS Certified Security-Specialty: $149,740.74

Project Management Institute’s Project Management Professional (PMP): $148,290.32

Nutanix Certified Professional-Multicloud Infrastructure (NCP-MCI): $147,169.68

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert: $142,975.98

GCP Cloud Digital Leader: $142,707.86

ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA): $142,336.58

AWS Certified Big Data-Specialty: $138,403.51

VMware Certified Professional-Data Center Virtualization (VCP-DCV) 2022: $138,349.17

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: $135,612.16

Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Enterprise: $133,568.33

The list of top-paying certifications is based on survey responses to Skillsoft’s 2022 IT Skills and Salary Survey. Roughly 2,500 IT professionals in the US participated. To be considered for the list, a certification must have received at least 50 US survey responses. Skillsoft weighed relevance, demand, and certification requirements in its analysis. Salaries are not normalized for cost of living or location.