Omdia: AI boosts server spending but unit sales still plunge

Server unit shipments for calendar year 2023 could drop by as much as 20% when compared to last year, according to projections by a market research firm. However, revenues are growing for the server vendors, so while they may be selling fewer servers in terms of units, they're selling pricier, more decked-out hardware.

In its latest market update for cloud and data center, Omdia forecasts server unit shipments to decline by 17% to 20% this year, while revenue is expected to grow by 6% to 8%.

Omdia cites the rise of heterogeneous computing for shift in spending. Instead of buying servers with just x86 processors, customers are buying servers with GPUs, DPUs, AI processing and inferencing chips, and other silicon processors.

With so many expensive chips going into the servers, Omdia predicts CPUs and co-processors to account for 30% of data center spending by 2027, compared with less than 20% in the previous decade.

Unsurprisingly, this shift is being driven by AI. Omdia said there was a dramatic shift in data center investment priorities this year, driven by a rush to build AI capacity, which made forecasting in 2023 incredibly difficult.

Nvidia is the most popular supplier of GPUs for AI processing despite two ready competitors in Intel and AMD. Last quarter, Nvidia sold almost a half million GPUs to data center customers, and those processors go for a rumored $40,000 per card.