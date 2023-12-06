Western Digital keeps HDDs relevant with major capacity boost

It's hard to advance a technology that could be facing obsolescence, but that's what Western Digital and its chief rival Seagate Technologies are doing. Hard disk drives (HDD) have lost the low-end capacity market to solid-state drives, and SSDs are slowly but surely making their way to higher capacity dominance.

So, the makers of HDDs have stuck to the one place where they still have an advantage, and that is capacity. For an SSD to increase capacity by 50%, it needs 50% more chips, and that means a 50% increase in price. But hard drives, thanks to some technical wizardry, continue to see an increase in capacity and can now put 40% to 50% more data on a single platter than previous versions allowed.

Western Digital unveiled the second generation of its Ultrastar DC HC680 drive family of drives in 24TB and 28TB capacity using shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology, which is designed specifically for data centers. It also introduced new enterprise drives, the WD Gold Enterprise and Ultrastar DC HC580 24TB, with conventional magnetic recording (CMR).

This matches Seagate’s high-end X24 drive, which tops out at 28TB and also uses SMR technology.

SMR technology - along with the heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology created by Seagate - represents a new method of increasing storage density.

The primary difference from older technology is how the bits are arranged and packed onto the disk platters. Through advanced electrical engineering, areal density (data stored per square inch on a platter’s surface) can be increased by up to 40% within the same space as traditional hard drives.