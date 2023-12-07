Gartner: Just 12% of IT infrastructure pros outpace CIO expectations

IT leaders faced with limited resources can\u2019t deliver the enterprise growth CIOs expect, according to a recent Gartner survey of infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals. Security risks, supply chain disruptions, talent shortages and inflationary pressures are among the factors that are impacting growth, the research firm reported. \n\nJust 12% of 122 enterprise I&O leaders surveyed by Gartner between April and July 2023 rate their function\u2019s performance as exceeding CIO expectations.\u00a0The results, shared this week during the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas, focused on enterprises in North America, Europe, and Asia whose growth was impacted by external threats in 2022 and 2023. The findings show that while IT budgets remain limited, I&O leaders will be challenged to achieve the desired business results CIOs expect.\n\n\u201cI&O leaders must support senior leadership by proactively contributing to their organization\u2019s ability to navigate economic uncertainty,\u201d said Cameron Haight, vice president and analyst at Gartner, in a statement. \u201cTheir destinies are interlinked, as a failure by the business to execute the proper strategy will have repercussions across the organization.\u201d\n\nIT budget limits\n\nIn 2023, 41% of I&O leaders\u2019 budgets increased but stayed steady relative to inflation, while 37% of budgets were either cut or stayed steady but declined in real terms due to inflation, Gartner reported. Just 27% of I&O leaders\u2019 budgets increased and grew relative to inflation.\n\n\u201cWhile it remains to be seen what\u00a02024 budgets\u00a0will look like, the lack of real funding growth observed to date could cause projects to be deferred into next year, causing a cascading appropriations challenge,\u201d Haight said in a statement. \u201cGiven this scenario, I&O leaders must work smarter to achieve business outcomes with fewer resources.\u201d\n\nSecurity risks top of mind\n\nI&O leaders aren\u2019t just facing a lack of funding for their efforts. Gartner also questioned which external threats most concern them when trying to support enterprise growth. Not surprisingly, cybersecurity risks topped the list with 48% of survey respondents citing this as a top external threat. A close second, with 45% of respondents identifying it as a concern, is supply chain disruptions.\n\nRounding out the top three concerns for I&O leaders are talent and skills shortages, with 43% of IT pros pointing to this threat. Forty percent of respondents then pointed to \u201cinflationary pressures\u201d as an external threat hindering enterprise growth, according to the Gartner survey results.\n\nGartner recommends\n\nFor those leaders struggling against economic uncertainty, Gartner advises three key actions to help them survive the economic downturn.\n\nTo start, leaders must create a workplace that \u201cimproves well-being and inclusiveness.\u201d IT leaders finding it difficult to attract and retain talent should first take a look at the environment in which employees work. According to Gartner, within I&O teams rated most effective, 84% of leaders said they had built a \u201cwelcoming and inclusive workplace.\u201d Nearly 80% of leaders at highly effective organizations also ensured \u201cthe holistic wellness of employees by holding them accountable for personalizing their well-being progress,\u201d according to Gartner.\n\nAnother key action incorporates enhanced analysis capabilities to measure the effectiveness of their programs and investments. While in uncertain economic times, I&O leaders must maximize the impact of technology. \u201cAccording to the survey, 89% of leaders in highly effective I&O organizations formulate strategies for process transformation and optimization, and 82% identify opportunities to reduce technology costs through economies of scale or cross-enterprise synergies,\u201d Gartner says.\n\nI&O leaders must also become a partner in digital business activities to better link IT investments to business outcomes. Gartner found that 92% of \u201ceffective I&O leaders foster better coordination of I&O digital investments across lines of business or product lines.\u201d Specifically, 85% apply objective analysis to translate enterprise priorities into investments and 79% provide a common language for \u201cbusiness and I&O stakeholders to coordinate digital investment decisions,\u201d according to Gartner.