Fortinet expands industrial network protection lineup

Fortinet has expanded its security portfolio with new hardware and software designed to protect resources attached to industrial networks. The vendor’s OT Security Platform includes a new ruggedized switch and wireless AP as well as expanded support for its analytics and threat-detection software.

Fortinet's OT platform encompasses its FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), FortiSwitch Secure Access Switches, FortiAP Secure Wireless Access Points, its Network Traffic Analyzer, and FortiClient Endpoint Security Agent. Together these resources watch OT traffic and protect endpoints from malware, viruses, and other threats.

All of this is controlled by the vendor's flagship FortiOS operating system that works with Fortinet’s overarching Security Fabric, which delivers enterprise IT functions such as firewalls, access control, authentication, SD-WAN, switching, and wireless services.

The ultimate goal is to enable enterprise customers to seamlessly converge OT and enterprise IT networks, said Nirav Shah, vice president of products and solutions for Fortinet. "The Security Fabric, with expansive solutions in the enterprise environment, coupled with the purpose-built OT solutions in the OT Security Platform, enables IT and OT convergence as a guiding strategy for CIOs and CISOs."

In the release this week, Fortinet added a new FortiSwitch Rugged 424F industrial Ethernet switch and a FortiAP 432F access point for use in hazardous OT environments. The switch supports real-time OT networking protocols and integrates with FortiGate NGFWs to offer integrated security and access control.

The new AP, like other APs in the Fortinet product line, is designed to let customers easily segment Wi-Fi networks to thwart attacks from spreading across unprotected devices, according to Fortinet. The vendor also added a ruggedized FortiExtender Vehicle 211F wireless gateway for connected fleets, mobile systems, and OT deployments.