Cisco ties its security/SD-WAN gear with Teridion’s cloud WAN service

Cisco and Teridion have tied the knot to deliver faster enterprise software-defined WAN services.

The agreement links Cisco Meraki MX Security/SD-WAN appliances and its Auto VPN technology which lets users quickly bring up and configure secure sessions between branches and data centers with Teridion’s cloud-based WAN service. Teridion’s service promises customers better performance and control over traffic running from remote offices over the public internet to the data center. The service features what Teridion calls “Curated Routing” which fuses WAN acceleration techniques with route optimization to speed traffic.

For example, Teridion says its WAN service can accelerate TCP-based applications like file transfers, backups and page loads, by as much as three to five times.

“[The service] improves network performance for UDP based applications like voice, video, RDP, and VDI. Enterprises can get carrier grade performance over broadband and dedicated internet access. Depending on the locations of the sites, [customers] can expect to see a 15 to 30 percent reduction in latency. That’s the difference between a great quality video conference and an unworkable, choppy mess” Teridion stated.

Teridion says the Meraki integration creates an IPSec connection from the Cisco Meraki MX to the Teridion edge. “Customers create locations in the Teridion portal and apply the preconfigured Meraki template to them, or just upload a csv file if you have a lot of locations. Then, from each Meraki MX, create a 3rd party IPSec tunnel to the Teridion edge IP addresses that are generated as part of the Teridion configuration.”

The combined Cisco Meraki and Teridion offering brings SD-WAN and security capabilities at the WAN edge that are tightly integrated with a WAN service delivered over cost-effective broadband or dedicated Internet access, said Raviv Levi, director of product management at Cisco Meraki in a statement. “This brings better reliability and consistency to the enterprise WAN across multiple sites, as well as high performance access to all SaaS applications and cloud workloads.”

Meraki’s MX family supports everything from SD-WAN and Wi-Fi features to next-generation firewall and intrusion prevention in a single package.

Some studies show that by 2021 over 75 percent of enterprise traffic will be SaaS-oriented, so giving branch offices SD-WAN's reliable, secure transportation options will be a necessity, Cisco said when it upgraded the Meraki boxes last year.

Cisco Meraki isn’t the only SD-WAN service Teridion supports. The company also has agreements Citrix, Silver Peak, VMware (VeloCloud). Teridion also has partnerships with over 25 cloud partners, including Google, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Teridion for Cisco Meraki is available now from authorized Teridion resellers. Pricing starts at $50 per site per month.