VMware targets SD-WAN management with Nyansa acquisition

VMware will integrate Nyansa AI network management technology within its SD-WAN package

Network World |

Jigsaw puzzle pieces coming together.
VMware says it plans to acquire AI-based network management and analytics firm Nyansa for an undisclosed amount.

VMware said the Nyansa technology will be targeted at boosting monitoring and troubleshooting for LAN/WAN deployments within its SD-WAN package – VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud. 

