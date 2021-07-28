Comcast Business rolls out wireless service for SMBs

Cable giant Comcast has extended its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services for consumers to small and midsize businesses under the brand Comcast Business Mobile.

Comcast already provides a consumer mobility service called Xfinity Mobile. Verizon and Comcast launched the Xfinity Mobile service in 2017. Like Xfinity Mobile, Comcast Business Mobile offers 4G and 5G coverage from Verizon’s mobile network as well as Wi-Fi hotspots to fill in coverage.

The service offers Comcast Business Internet customers up to 10 lines with no line access fees. Customers are required to get broadband service from Comcast.

There's an unlimited plan that supports graduated pricing, starting at $45 per month for one line, $30 per line per month for four lines, and $24 per line per month for 10 lines. Comcast describes the unlimited plan as ideal for on-the-go employees who may not be within Wi-Fi range and need cellular data.

Comcast Business Mobile also offers By the Gig options: 1GB per month for $15, 3GB for $30, and 10GB for $60. Its By the Gig plans are more suited for teams in locations where there is regular Wi-Fi availability, such as in offices and retail stores.

Comcast Business Mobile supports a variety of phones and tablets, and customers may also bring their own devices with no term contract required for mobile service.

5G rollout continues

Separately, Verizon Business announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless Internet offering for businesses of all sizes, is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities. That's a sizable jump from the 24 cities covered as of April.

Verizon Business is offering a credit of up to $1,500 to offset early-termination fees for eligible customers switching to Verizon from another Internet provider. The company's previously announced 10-year price lock guarantee for eligible new customers is still in effect.