Lenovo announces edge servers as part of $1 billion AI push

Lenovo is planning a major push into AI with a $1 billion investment in new hardware and software over the next three years. Its AI focus is not only on the data center, where a lot of the action is, but also on the edge. To that end, it announced two new edge servers specifically designed for AI processing.

First up is the new ThinkEdge SE360 V2, an edge server designed to provide advanced computing performance for AI applications such as computer vision, voice AI, and generative AI. The ThinkEdge SE360 V2 is built on Intel and Nvidia processors with support for Nvidia's AI Enterprise software platform and Qualcomm's Cloud AI 100 platform for processing intense workloads at the data source. It features a compact size and ruggedized form factor designed to withstand remote and rugged environments.

Lenovo's second new edge server is the ThinkEdge SE350 V2, designed for hybrid cloud and modern HCI deployments. This product is more storage focused, with high storage capacity coupled with the Intel Xeon D processor, which is more of a midrange performance processor. Its focus is on consolidating workloads, data backup, collaboration, and content delivery.

On the data center front, Lenovo unveiled new servers for high-performance AI processing. The first is the ThinkSystem SR675 V3, an accelerated computing platform tailored for AI with multiple GPU configurations, including four- and eight-way Nvidia GPU processors, in a 3U case.

The ThinkSystem SR675 V3 is optimized for digital twins, combined with AI, to improve business processes and design outcomes. Lenovo also worked with Nvidia to enhance performance for its Omniverse Enterprise workloads, enabling advanced ray tracing and graphics capabilities.

Lenovo is working to certify much of its existing hardware for AI performance. So far, it has worked with 45 partners to build 150 turnkey AI systems and solutions, according to Robert Daigle, senior manager of Lenovo's ISG Global AI business. One of those new partners is Guise, which specializes in anomaly detection and predictive maintenance for use cases such as industrial manufacturing, oil and gas exploration, and monitoring for equipment anomalies. Guise claims it can detect equipment failure up to 14 days in advance.

Another new endeavor is the Lenovo AI Discover Center of Excellence, which provides access to AI architects and engineers and conducts workshops for customers that are looking to get started with technologies such as generative AI and computer vision. The engagements can help customers understand where they can best apply AI within their organization and create a strategy for deploying AI.

“What we're really trying to do is reduce the time for these AR projects, because in many cases, AR projects fail because it takes too long to get them in market or because of the risk associated with actually getting a project up and running,” said Daigle.