Extreme targets cloud services, SD-WAN, WiFi 6 with $210M Aerohive grab

Extreme Networks opened the checkbook again this week to the tune of $210 million for wireless-networking vendor Aerohive.

The move will bring to Extreme Aerohive’s wireless-networking technology – including its new WiFi 6 gear, SD-WAN software and cloud-management services.

Gartner wrote, "Aerohive's wireless-focused access-network portfolio comprises stand-alone and stackable campus switches, access points and branch-office routers, with a cloud-managed distributed control architecture. Organizations typically employ Aerohive’s HiveManager network management platform [which manages Wi-Fi, Switching, SD-WAN, and NAC] as a public or private cloud, although it also may be deployed on-premises. To manage a multivendor unified access network, the enterprise can use HiveManager to configure, provision and monitor Aerohive APs in conjunction with switches from Aerohive or with N-Series switches from OEM partner Dell EMC." The company also has a relationship with Juniper to managed wired devices.

In addition the company has an SD-WAN offering that can be managed through HiveManager, letting customers manage wired and wireless wide area network. On the SD-WAN technology Extreme said it is “investigating roadmap and strategy opportunities and will continue to update this plan as the companies integrate over the next few months.”

Extreme said that Aerohive recently introduced a trio of Wi-Fi 6 access points, along with a pluggable access point. “Aerohive has a global footprint of 30,000 cloud wireless LAN customers in verticals including education, healthcare, state and local government, and retail,” Extreme stated. This acquisition will bring new automation and intelligence capabilities to Extreme’s Elements portfolio.

Extreme Elements is a menu of the company’s new and existing Smart OmniEdge, Automated Campus and Agile Data Center software, hardware and services that customers can order to build a manageable, secure system. Aside from the applications, the Elements include Extreme Management Center, the company’s network management software; the company’s x86-based intelligent appliances, including the ExtremeCloud Appliance; and ExtremeSwitching X465 premium, a stackable multi-rate gigabit Ethernet switch.

How all of the is integrated into the Extreme family of wired and wireless switches remains to be seen, especially as Extreme has a variety of wireless products of its own, obtained via its buy of Zebra Technologies in 2016. Since then Extreme has also bought Brocade Communications for its data center technology and Avaya for expanding its networking hardware and software offerings.

From the Extreme viewpoint, the company said Aerohive will bring customers more choices for cloud and on-premises wired and wireless offerings. “Post-acquisition, customers and partners will be able to mix and match a broader array of software, hardware, and services Elements to create networks that support their unique needs, and that can be managed and automated from end-to-end, from the enterprise edge to the cloud, to advance their digital transformation efforts,” Extreme stated.

“After scaling Extreme’s business to $1B in revenue and expanding our portfolio to include end-to-end enterprise networking solutions, we are now taking the next step to transform our business to add sustainable, subscription-oriented cloud-based solutions that will enable us to drive recurring revenue and improved cash flow generation,” said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks.

In a letter to Aerohive customers, Meyercord wrote: “Aerohive has the most advanced cloud-based network management and wireless networking platform in the industry, providing secure and robust coverage to large enterprises with some of the most sprawling, complex operations. We will have the industry’s largest cloud and data footprint with over 10,000 customer data sets that will allow us to optimize performance with the industry’s leading artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. In addition, we will be adding cloud-based network access control capabilities and software-defined WAN solutions.”

The acquisition is expected to close in Extreme’s FQ1’20.