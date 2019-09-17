Cisco, Apple team up to make iPhone 11 better for WiFi 6

The benefits of Apple and Cisco collaborating to make the iPhone perform better across business wireless networks will continue to grow as the iPhone 11 embraces WiFi 6.

The relationship established in 2015 is aimed at optimizing Cisco networks for iOS devices and apps by tightly integrating Apple iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad with Cisco enterprise environments.

It is a reflection of how integral mobile smartphones and other intelligent devices have become to businesses. For example Cisco says by 2022, there will be 8.4 billion handheld or personal mobile-ready devices and 111.4 exabytes of mobile data traffic will be offloaded to Wi-Fi by 2022 compared to 13.4 exabytes in 2017, according to Cisco Visual Networking Index.

In addition, Cisco predicts by 2022, 51 percent of total IP traffic will be Wi-Fi, andthe average Wi-Fi connection speed will be 54.2 Mbps.