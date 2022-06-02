Cisco, Kyndryl team up on edge networking, private cloud, managed services

Cisco and Kyndryl have partnered to help enterprise customers implement a broad range of technologies from private 5G to data-center gear to edge devices.

Under the partnership the companies will also provide software-defined networking (SDN), and secure multi-network wide area network (WAN) technology delivered as services, the vendors stated.

Kendryl already offers network consulting, fully managed networks, and SDN services to help enterprises build programmable network fabrics that include SD-WAN, data center, branch, and LAN technologies.

The relationship continues a technology partnership between Cisco and IBM's former Managed Infrastructure Services unit, which spun out of IBM last year as Kyndryl.

“Cisco and Kyndryl have a strong track record delivering IT solutions to our joint customers. Kyndryl is one of our largest managed-services partners that delivers complex services to global customers,” said Keith Dyer, vice president, Cisco Global Enterprise Sales, and Global Partner Organization in a statement.

“At Cisco we see an immense opportunity in the intersection between managed services and the drive to as-a-service models. In collaboration with partners, we are moving from operations-focused offeriingss to more catalog-based consumption-driven services.”

Modernizing customer infrastructure is at the center of Kyndryl's strategy, and it is looking to expand that plan with a full slate of partnerships. Since spinning out from IBM Kyndryl has been proliferating partnerships, tying up with Cloudera, Lenovo, Dell, SAP, VMware, Red Hat, NetApp, Google Cloud, AWS, and more.