HPE launches 11th generation ProLiant servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has introduced the 11th generation of its ProLiant servers designed for a range of modern workloads, including AI, analytics, cloud-native applications, graphic-intensive applications, machine learning, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and virtualization.

The new ProLiants have three processor options: AMD Epyc “Genoa” generation processors, Intel Xeon Scalable “Sapphire Rapids” generation processors, and Ampere Altra and Altra Max cloud-native processors.

Compared to the previous server generation, the new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers support twice as much I/O bandwidth and 33% more high-performance GPU density per server to support AI and graphic-intensive workloads than the prior generation.

New with this generation, the servers address the challenge of having data centers in multiple places. They also support public-cloud integration through HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management service, a SaaS-based cloud-native management console that provides a unified portal over all of the enterprise’s servers, on-prem, in the cloud, and on the edge.

“So what we're doing is we're bringing businesses closer to the edge where data is created,” said with Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager of the Mainstream Compute business group at HPE. “We're going to offer an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimize performance for any workload.”

Security is definitely an area of focus with this generation of servers, starting with HPE Silicon Root of Trust, a security mechanism that protects firmware code from malware and ransomware. Root of Trust chips are custom-embedded security chips that protect the firmware, ensuring it does not execute compromised firmware code. It also validates code to make sure it has not been compromised with malware.

The new ProLiants also gain authentication by monitoring a secure boot and system state through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), which comes as a mandatory feature for the first time with the new servers. TPM is an industry standard specialized chip that is integrated with the motherboard to secure hardware with integrated cryptographic keys. A TPM helps provide security against threats like firmware and ransomware attacks.

HPE is also expanding its Trusted Supply Chain beyond North America to worldwide. Trusted Supply Chain features certified servers that come with hardened data protection during the manufacturing process. This includes verified background and security checks on HPE employees building the servers to strict component sourcing, inspection, and traceability. It also prevents firmware and hardware tampering using server-configuration lock to verify unauthorized changes or suspect activity.

The new servers with AMD and Ampere processors will be available November 10, and the Intel versions will be available early next year, when the company says it will release the Sapphire Rapids chips. The servers will be available for outright purchase or via HPE’s GreenLake consumption model.