Gigabyte spins off its enterprise business to better serve enterprises

Gigabyte has split in two, breaking off its enterprise business as a subsidiary called Giga Computing Technology that's focused on sales and support for its data-center products.

The Taiwanese company is well known for its motherboards and GPU cards for gaming, but also for several form factors of servers. Breaking out Giga Computing into a separate unit enables it to better cater to the needs of enterprise customers, according to Daniel Hou, CEO of the new business. “This is just another extension of our long-term plan that will allow our enterprise solutions better react to market forces and to better tailor products to various markets,” Hou said in a statement.

“Although we go by a different name, we will continue operations as we always have, and our customers will continue all the same relationships and have high expectations from our well-established server business unit that offers a diverse product portfolio.”

Products falling under the new entity include servers configured for HPC, storage, and AI, as well as liquid-cooling technology. For example, last year, the company introduced a line of servers based on Ampere's Altra or Altra Max Arm-based processors paired with Nvidia GPUs, aimed at workloads such as AI and HPC.

Gigabyte’s 2021 annual financial report said its server/enterprise business accounts for 25% of its $4 billion in revenue. That puts it well behind the likes of Supermicro and other motherboard manufacturers, so the creation of Giga Computing might be an attempt to bolster the business.

Intel recently made a similar move when it shifted responsibility for its consumer and enterprise graphics offerings from a single dedicated graphics group to two separate existing units, one focused on consumer products and one focused on data-center products.