Dell offers bare metal cloud via colocation

A new deal between Dell and colocation services provider Cyxtera will enable enterprises to access Dell’s PowerEdge infrastructure for bare-metal deployments in Cyxtera facilities.

“Bare metal” cloud services means you get the hardware with no software loaded. Typically, a cloud services provider offers an operating system, usually Linux, and accompanying infrastructure. With bare metal, you just get CPU cores, memory, networking and storage but no OS. You provide your own environment.

Under the deal, enterprises will be able to deploy Dell hardware through Cyxtera’s enterprise bare-metal service, an on-demand offering that connects an enterprise’s existing on-premises infrastructure with the colocation environment.

Cyxtera and Dell will provide full-stack infrastructure as a service, including compute infrastructure and network connectivity, along with colocation space and power at the individual server and rack-unit levels within Cyxtera’s 60 data centers.

By connecting the enterprise environment with the colo infrastructure, organizations can leverage the elasticity the cloud offers for their existing network. The aim is to enable a cloud-like experience when deploying workloads while retaining the control, performance, and security of dedicated on-premises infrastructure.

Dell will combine its servers with Cyxtera SmartCabs, which are single-tenant colocation cabinets that enable point-and-click provisioning. Cyxtera SmartCabs offer built-in power and network connectivity, as well as access to Cyxtera’s Digital Exchange network fabric for streamlined provisioning of compute and connectivity resources.

In addition, Cyxtera is offering access to the Dell Experience Lab, which can give customers a hands-on experience of Dell hardware in its colocation environment to see how the technology would work in their environment.

Customers also gain access to Cyxtera’s cloud services marketplace, which offers services such as compute, storage/backup, and security from vendors including CloudFlare and Nvidia.

Dell partners with liquid cooling specialist

Separately, Dell announced an agreement with liquid cooling specialist ZutaCore to provide direct-to-chip dielectric liquid cooling for data centers.

Dielectric refers to a liquid that does not conduct electricity the way water does. It’s usually some form of antifreeze or alcohol base. Not only is it safer for the equipment, but it also prevents the buildup of residue or corrosion around water-cooling gear and in a server.

ZutaCore uses a two-phase boiling and condensation process called ZutaCore HyperCool to apply coolants directly to high-performance processors to extract, disperse and reuse heat.

Together, ZutaCore and Dell OEM can offer fully integrated rack solutions that combine Dell PowerEdge Servers with dielectric liquid cooling.

Dell needs this support because it has lagged a bit in the liquid cooling market as compared to Lenovo, which has taken a leadership position with its Neptune water cooling compared to both Dell and HPE. Liquid cooling is going to become increasingly important as compute density increases for AI and other high-performance computing needs, so Dell needed this.