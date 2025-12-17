The state of open-source networking: Foundations and technologies driving today’s networks

3 key facts about open-source networking 92% of organizations view open source networking as critical to their future infrastructure plans. Projects like SONiC enable hardware independence, helping organizations achieve up to 50% reduction in TCO. eBPF-based CNI implementations like Cilium are replacing older protocols, leading to better performance in Kubernetes environments.

Two decades ago, Linux emerged as a mainstream operating system and was perhaps the most well-known open source technology.

What has emerged around Linux as part of the broader networking ecosystem are a series of open source technologies and projects that have become foundation to modern connectivity. Open source networking has gone mainstream. In fact, 92% of organizations now view it as critical to their future, according to Linux Foundation “2025 Open Source Networking Study: The Role and Value of Open Source in the Networking Industry’s Software Stack.” Understanding this landscape is no longer optional for network professionals.