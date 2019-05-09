Cisco adds AMP to SD-WAN for ISR/ASR routers

Cisco has added support for Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) to its million-plus ISR/ASR edge routers, in an effort to reinforce branch and core network malware protection at across the SD-WAN.

Cisco last year added its Viptela SD-WAN technology to the IOS XE version 16.9.1 software that runs its core ISR/ASR routers such as the ISR models 1000, 4000 and ASR 5000, in use by organizations worldwide. Cisco bought Viptela in 2017.

The release of Cisco IOS XE offered an instant upgrade path for creating cloud-controlled SD-WAN fabrics to connect distributed offices, people, devices and applications operating on the installed base, Cisco said. At the time Cisco said that Cisco SD-WAN on edge routers builds a secure virtual IP fabric by combining routing, segmentation, security, policy and orchestration.

With the recent release of IOS-XE SD-WAN 16.11, Cisco has brought AMP and other enhancements to its SD-WAN.

“Together with Cisco Talos [Cisco’s security-intelligence arm], AMP imbues your SD-WAN branch, core and campuses locations with threat intelligence from millions of worldwide users, honeypots, sandboxes, and extensive industry partnerships,” wrote Cisco’s Patrick Vitalone a product marketing manager in a blog about the security portion of the new software. “In total, AMP identifies more than 1.1 million unique malware samples a day." When AMP in Cisco SD-WAN spots malicious behavior it automatically blocks it, he wrote.

The idea is to use integrated preventative engines, exploit prevention and intelligent signature-based antivirus to stop malicious attachments and fileless malware before they execute, Vitalone wrote.

AMP support is added to a menu of security features already included in the SD-WAN software including support for URL filtering, Cisco Umbrella DNS security, Snort Intrusion Prevention, the ability to segment users across the WAN and embedded platform security, including the Cisco Trust Anchor module.

The software also supports SD-WAN Cloud onRamp for CoLocation, which lets customers tie distributed multicloud applications back to a local branch office or local private data center. That way a cloud-to-branch link would be shorter, faster and possibly more secure that tying cloud-based applications directly to the data center.

“The idea that this kind of security technology is now integrated into Cisco’s SD-WAN offering is a critical for Cisco and customers looking to evaluate SD-WAN offerings,” said Lee Doyle, principal analyst at Doyle Research.

IOS-XE SD-WAN 16.11 is available now.