HPE, Nutanix deliver private cloud as a service

Nutanix announced the general availability of its integrated private cloud as-a-service solution with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), as well as a new integration with the popular IT management platform ServiceNow.

Nutanix’s strategy has been to integrate its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software with all of the big server-hardware vendors in addition to selling its own hardware appliances. Nutanix shared the news at its .NEXT conference in Copenhagen.

HPE’s services are sold under the GreenLake brand, its metered on-premises service meant to counter the allure of the cloud. Customers can get ProLiant hardware under GreenLake without massive upfront acquisition costs and pay only for their use of the hardware.

HPE has said publicly that every product it sells will be available under the GreenLake service by 2022.

The new HPE GreenLake for Nutanix is a fully managed private cloud consisting of HPE ProLiant hardware running Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS and AHV hypervisor. It’s HPE hardware, but HPE won’t sell it; Nutanix and its channel partners will.

Enterprises can also buy and manage an integrated HCI solution on their own, rather than leaving it up to Nutanix. The partners introduced the HPE ProLiant DX, which features Nutanix’s software installed on HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers shipped to customers from HPE factories.

With HPE GreenLake, businesses can design IT solutions with their chosen technologies and consume them easily; reduce capital expenditures by up to 30% due to reduced overprovisioning; increase IT resource utilization by 40% by lowering the support load on IT operations staff; and as a result speed time-to-value for their critical IT projects, HPE claims.

Nutanix partners with ServiceNow for IT ops

Also at the show Nutanix announced it has integrated its HCI system with ServiceNow’s IT Operations Management (ITOM) cloud service. By integrating Nutanix with ServiceNow’s configuration management database, ITOM can automatically discover the elements of Nutanix systems data, such as HCI clusters, individual hosts, virtual machines, storage, and other configuration information.

It also means Nutanix Alert is integrated with ServiceNow’s Events and Incidents for automated alerts when there is an incident such as hardware failure or power loss. Users also can provision, manage and scale applications via Nutanix Calm blueprints, published as service catalog items in ServiceNow’s Now Platform.