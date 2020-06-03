Airbus expects quantum computing to have major production, performance and efficiency benefits as the technology plays a role in its cybersecurity, aerospace and communications businesses.

“We are users of quantum computing and intend to use it to deliver more powerful services and systems,” said Paolo Bianco, global research & technology cooperation manager for Airbus to an online audience at the Inside Quantum Technology virtual event this week.

“We are not very much interested in developing our own quantum technology but will help others develop quantum technologies so that we can integrate them into what we are doing. Our aim is to be quantum-ready. It’s a race, and we want to hit the ground running.”

The multinational aerospace corporation and world’s largest airline manufacturer is well on its way to utilizing and helping influence the develop the future of quantum computing.

For example, Bianco pointed to three key quantum technology areas Airbus is interested in – communication/security, computing and sensing.