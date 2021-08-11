ITRenew and Vapor IO partner for edge infrastructure and connectivity

ITRenew and Vapor IO are teaming up on an enterprise service that's designed to bring performance and affordability to edge computing.

ITRenew, which I've written about before, specializes in acquiring used data-center gear from hyperscale vendors, refurbishing it, and selling it to data-center operators for much less than new equipment would cost.

Up until now, ITRenew focused on enterprise data-center customers. Now it's eyeing the edge through its partnership with Vapor IO, which specializes in colocation, networking and interconnection services.

Together the two vendors are offering a "solution-as-a-service" that integrates compute, storage and networking gear in Vapor IO's edge data modules. The solution combines Sesame, ITRenew's brand for the refurbished hyperscaler hardware, with Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid colocation, networking and interconnection services.

ITRenew says the solution-as-a-service offering will lower the complexity, cost and time-to-value of edge infrastructure and connectivity by replacing on-premises equipment with integrated near-premises offerings.

"Our near-prem approach gives our customers the best of both worlds – the convenience and flexibility of cloud, combined with the performance and data security of on-prem. We're pooling our strengths to deliver an unparalleled service that deploys faster, costs less and brings organizations of all sizes a faster return on investment than anything else out there," the company said in a blog post announcing the deal.

ITRenew typically sells its Sesame servers for about half of what the hardware would cost if it were new, and hyperscalers always use the latest hardware, so the servers aren't cheap or very low-end.

It's also a pretty good match, with ITRenew providing the compute and storage and Vapor IO providing the intelligent infrastructure, edge-to-edge interconnection, colocation and networking. The two promise services with microseconds of response time to an enterprise facility within the 10-mile radius of Kinetic Grid coverage.

The solution will be available initially in Vapor IO facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh, with the goal of eventually expanding nationwide.