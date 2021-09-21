Lenovo extends TruScale as-a-service model to its entire portfolio

Everything Lenovo sells, from devices to servers, is now a part of the consumption-based, pay-as-you-go model.

Lenovo is expanding its TruScale pay-per-use model to cover its all data-center products—servers, storage—and client-side devices—laptops, tablets.

This transition to a fully integrated, end-to-end, as-a-service model is part of the company’s “One Lenovo” strategy of providing its entire portfolio of clients and servers as a fully managed, on-premises cloud environment through TruScale leasing.

One Lenovo simply means laptops and desktops will be sold along with data-center products together all under one sales program. Lenovo will launch a new channel program in 2022 to encompass the One Lenovo strategy.

Lenovo launched its flexible-consumption model two-and-a-half years ago, according to Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang in a video presentation, and, “TruScale, has now become our corporate brand.”

While Lenovo sometimes refers to this offering as infrastructure-as-a-service, it is different from IaaS provided by cloud services like Amazon and Microsoft. Lenovo’s reference to infrastructure refers primarily to servers and storage, whereas the generally accepted meaning of IaaS is a software platform for cloud development.

“We hear from CIOs every day that their organizations’ technology needs are evolving every 12-18 months,” said Ken Wong, president of Lenovo’s Solutions and Services group, in a statement. “With Lenovo TruScale, customers can expect one solution, one provider, one contract framework, and a single point of accountability for everything-as-a-service.”

Lenovo also announced that its TruScale has been integrated with Deloitte’s OpenCloud Management Platform.  

OpenCloud is a library of automated playbooks built by Deloitte to help accelerate the time to build and configure new client environments. It serves as a single platform for managing multi-cloud environments.

Lenovo made other announcements at the show, one of which is an edge partnership with VMware.

