HPE expands GreenLake services into new markets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced three new cloud-related offerings more effectively protect data and make it more available to analytics.

The first is called HPE GreenLake for Data Protection that relies on the company’s on-premises Greenlake data-center hardware sold on a pay-per-use model rather than purchasing everything upfront.

The service includes HPE Backup and Recovery Service for VMware and GreenLake for Disaster Recovery.

The backup and recovery service allows enterprises to back up on-premises virtual machines to the public cloud. This is purely a service with no hardware purchase requirements. Customers can recover instantly on-prem, and it is particularly aimed at protecting against ransomware attacks.

Greenlake for Disaster Recovery is based on the data-management platform HPE acquired earlier this month when it bought Zerto for $374 million. HPE plans to deliver Zerto's disaster-recovery platform as a service via GreenLake, with the promise of helping customers recover from ransomware attacks in minutes.

HPE also announced HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics, an on-premises data-lakehouse service that enables enterprises to perform analytics using all their data regardless of what siloes they are stored in.

As part of the unified analytics offering, HPE launched Ezmeral Data Fabric Object Store, a Kubernetes-powered object-storage service where companies store information they’re processing as part of their analytics tasks. HPE has also added Ezmeral Marketplace, a catalog to purchase Ezmeral software from partners, including Nvidia and Apache.

“Organizations have really struggled with the modernization of these data-intensive platforms, talking about these legacy warehouses, lakes and siloed deployments,” Matt Maccaux, global field CTO for HPE Ezmeral, said on a Zoom conference.

“When I talk to executives, they always say I need to get to the cloud, I want to go cloud native for these data-intensive workloads. But they've really struggled with how to do that. And so we see these fractured deployments,” he added.

HPE also announced HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework, a service for enterprises to assess their overall data-storage strategy with the idea of eventually moving to the cloud. The framework provides methodologies and automation tools to help that effort while focusing on the specific goals of each organization.

Assess enterprise-wide data storage strategy with the goal of rationalizing it and leading to a understand their cloud progress over time so they can better evaluate the steps they still must take.

The framework consists of eight domains for building an effective cloud operating model: Strategy and Governance, People, Operations, Innovation, Applications, DevOps, Data, and Security. Each domain framework is designed to assess its maturity against similar organizations and other industry models, HPE says. It also aids in developing an actionable roadmap to meet critical benchmarks on the path to modernization, according to the company.