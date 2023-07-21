Lenovo all-flash arrays aimed at optimizing AI workloads

AI is nothing without lots of data, so high-speed, high-capacity storage is a must. Lenovo is the latest vendor to come out with new storage systems that are optimized for read-intensive enterprise AI workloads and large dataset workloads.

Lenovo’s ThinkSystem DG enterprise storage arrays use all-flash storage and quad-level cell (QLC) architecture, the densest flash storage available. They’re capable of up to six times faster performance and up to 50% less cost compared to HDD arrays, Lenovo asserts.

Its ThinkSystem DM3010H array is aimed at SMB customers and designed to offer better scalability and flexibility for a wide range of workloads, including file services, virtualization, backup and archive and other I/O applications, according to Lenovo.

The new DG and DM storage solutions come with Lenovo’s new Unified Complete management software, which includes ransomware protection and data-protection features designed to safeguard business data throughout its lifecycle and reduce risks associated with data intrusion and data loss. Out-of-the-box features include multi-tenant key management and immutable file copies to diminish the ability for ransomware to change a file.

Lenovo also claims its DG array offers up to 25% power savings versus hybrid arrays and enables workload consolidation to reduce rack space and data center footprint.

The third new lineup from Lenovo includes the ThinkAgile SXM4600 and SXM6600 servers, which are specifically designed for Microsoft Azure Stack. Azure Stack is the on-premises version of Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. It allows companies to run Azure within the confines of their own data centers and seamlessly move applications and data back and forth between their systems and the Azure service.

Lenovo is claiming that its ThinkAgile systems can provide up to a 183% increase in transactional database performance improvement and up to 3-to-1 consolidation for Microsoft applications. The SXM solutions are designed with full-stack lifecycle management along with Azure integration.

The new arrays are available now either for purchase or through the vendor’s TruScale pay-per-use infrastructure as a service.