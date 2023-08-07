Dell announces generative AI solutions

Dell Technologies is the latest IT vendor to jump on the generative AI bandwagon with a range of new AI offerings that span its hardware, software and services lineup.

In May, Dell announced plans to develop integrated AI services in partnership with Nvidia. That service has come to fruition with this portfolio, dubbed Dell Generative AI Solutions. As part of the program, the company announced validated designs with Nvidia that are aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI workloads on premises. The new offerings also include professional services to help enterprises determine where and how to best use generative AI services.

Typically, Nvidia GPUs go into servers for AI functions. But Dell's news isn't limited to servers. Dell is also announcing Precision workstations with expanded Nvidia GPU configurations to help users accelerate generative AI workloads locally on their devices.

Plus, Dell Optimizer, Dell’s built-in AI software, can now allow mobile workstation users to improve performance for the application in-use while minimizing impact to battery runtime.

One of the main challenges of traditional inferencing approaches has been to scale and support LLMs for real-time results. Dell says its solutions help customers generate higher quality, faster time-to-value predictions and decisions with their own data.

Dell Generative AI Solutions are certified to run on Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell PowerScale scale-out storage, Dell ECS enterprise object storage, and a broad set of services, delivering generative AI solutions from desktops to core data centers, edge locations and public clouds. The portfolio also comes with Dell Validated Designs, a series of pre-tested, proven configurations to power generative AI inferencing on Dell infrastructure,

The services being offered start off by creating an AI strategy that sets goals and comes up with a roadmap to achieve them. Dell also offers full-stack implementation services, based on the validated designs. Once a business gets started with AI, Dell’s scaling services can help improve operations through managed services, training or resident experts.

Dell Professional Services for Generative AI are available in select countries now. Validated Design for Generative AI with Nvidia is available globally through traditional channels and Dell APEX.