Intel’s AI spinoff is about platform neutrality

Earlier this month Intel partnered with investment firm DigitalBridge to form a software spin-off specializing in the deployment of large language models (LLMs) and other machine learning technologies. The new company, called Articul8, creates an independent software services firm using Intel’s AI IP library. The Articul8 platform can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud, or in a hybrid scenario.

Of course, the new company will push Intel’s AI hardware offerings, such as its Xeon Scalable processors, GPU Max, and Gaudi AI accelerators, but Articul8 will also “support a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives,” including Nvidia GPUs.

This, Intel claims, will make it easier for businesses to securely train and run models based on their enterprise data.

“The Articul8 launch allows Intel to continue focusing on its core business and long-term strategy of delivering best-in-class compute options to its customers, and as an independent company supported by industry investment, Articul8 will be able to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and scale its product offerings for the broader GenAI ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect360 Research, which specializes in the HPC market, said the move helps position Intel in terms of leadership in AI software without getting into the complete vertical integration game, where they would be competing with their own customers.

“Intel, to the extent that it’s enabling AI, to me is stating that they want to do it more as a supplier or partner, and not as a vertically integrated competitor to the server vendors or the cloud or the hyperscale companies,” he told me.